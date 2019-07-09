Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $11.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Investment Services Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Boosted by $763,338 as Share Value Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 3.45 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Scotia reported 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Point Tru & Service N A reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 1.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,105 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Central National Bank & Trust And Trust has 7,519 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 3.58M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 50,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 51,777 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company holds 16,121 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 97,357 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa holds 108,948 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 159,688 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares to 17,991 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,502 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtn holds 0.02% or 5,756 shares in its portfolio. 21,888 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 171,841 shares. Maverick Capital has 2.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.89 million shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 7,456 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,872 shares or 0% of the stock. 261,175 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 4,098 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.25M shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 883,966 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 254 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 40,839 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bridger Ltd Liability Company holds 1.56% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 371,783 shares. Whittier Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,112 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

