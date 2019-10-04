Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $512,050; Wright Investors Service Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 14,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 11.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 4.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 51,287 shares to 427,003 shares, valued at $125.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,757 shares to 16,728 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

