Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.39 Million; Stanley Black Decker (SWK) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black Decker Inc (SWK) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 2,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 6,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 1.34 million shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 13.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 33,917 shares to 49,015 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co/The (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 14,303 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,778 shares. Sei Invests Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,628 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 600 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 2,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Highlander Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 250 shares. 5,242 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bankshares. Oppenheimer And Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hartford Financial Mgmt has 2,766 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 260,551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Inc owns 12,868 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.39% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 31,805 shares. Glob Thematic Ltd Company stated it has 340,162 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Co holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.89 million shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Gp has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Group invested in 0.07% or 2,370 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 17,526 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 58,882 shares. 272,900 were reported by Falcon Edge Capital Lp. Cardinal Cap Mgmt stated it has 80,894 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields And Commerce Ltd Company owns 82,631 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Swedbank invested 5.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.88M shares or 19.8% of the stock. 2.49M were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. 3.43M are owned by Vontobel Asset Management. Farmers Trust Com reported 80,916 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.