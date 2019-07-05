Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $925,035 as Valuation Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Increases Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 266,868 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 243,866 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 3,200 shares to 9,964 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

