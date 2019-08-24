Miller Industries (MLR) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (YMAIF) Sellers Increased By 29.28% Their Shorts

Miller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLR) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MLR) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Miller Industries Inc’s current price of $31.04 translates into 0.58% yield. Miller Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 38,075 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF) had an increase of 29.28% in short interest. YMAIF’s SI was 16.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.28% from 12.84M shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2515 days are for YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF)’s short sellers to cover YMAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2381 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in real estate, automotive and heavy equipment, consumer, tourism, and agriculture businesses in Myanmar and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $448.14 million. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Development segment develops and sells land and properties. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Real Estate Services segment provides project management, design, and estate management services, as well as property leasing services.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company has market cap of $353.86 million. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.