Miller Industries (MLR) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; TOHO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (THOGF) SI Increased By 18.84%

TOHO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THOGF) had an increase of 18.84% in short interest. THOGF’s SI was 382,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.84% from 322,200 shares previously. It closed at $45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Miller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLR) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MLR) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Miller Industries Inc’s current price of $32.49 translates into 0.55% yield. Miller Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 25,739 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company has market cap of $370.39 million. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications.

TOHO GAS Co., Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city gas, liquefied petroleum gas , and liquefied natural gas (LNG) primarily in Aichi, Gifu, and Mie prefectures of the Tokai area in Japan. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales and Related Construction, and LPG and Other Energies divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm engages in the residential energy business that proposes gas appliances for residential use, including bathroom and kitchen refurbishment; and the engineering business, which performs design and installation of gas equipment in plants, office buildings, and other commercial and industrial facilities.