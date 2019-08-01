Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (MLR) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Mig Capital Increased Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (MLR) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 29,989 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, up from 16,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 7,725 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 4.17M shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

