Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.49 N/A 2.98 10.49 XPEL Inc. 6 1.73 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Miller Industries Inc. and XPEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Miller Industries Inc. and XPEL Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Miller Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of XPEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has stronger performance than XPEL Inc.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors XPEL Inc.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.