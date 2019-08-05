Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

We are contrasting Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.46 N/A 2.98 10.49 WABCO Holdings Inc. 130 1.84 N/A 6.74 19.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Miller Industries Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. WABCO Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Miller Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Miller Industries Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Miller Industries Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Miller Industries Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, WABCO Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Miller Industries Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival WABCO Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Miller Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Miller Industries Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively WABCO Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $140.13, with potential upside of 6.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Miller Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has weaker performance than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Miller Industries Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.