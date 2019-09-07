Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Both Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.45 N/A 2.98 10.49 Aptiv PLC 81 1.50 N/A 3.91 22.43

In table 1 we can see Miller Industries Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aptiv PLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Miller Industries Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Miller Industries Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Miller Industries Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Miller Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Aptiv PLC’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Miller Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Aptiv PLC which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Miller Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Miller Industries Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 2 6 2.67

Aptiv PLC on the other hand boasts of a $90.33 consensus target price and a 1.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Miller Industries Inc. and Aptiv PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 100%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Aptiv PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptiv PLC.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 10 of the 11 factors Miller Industries Inc.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.