Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Reaches $34.91 52-Week High; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Last Week

The stock of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.00 target or 6.00% above today’s $34.91 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $397.98M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $37.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $23.88M more. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 15,562 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 12.52% above currents $52.56 stock price. Papa John’s International had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, September 5 report. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 45.0000

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company has market cap of $397.98 million. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Miller Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.79 million shares or 3.90% more from 9.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,257 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Fca Tx invested 0.2% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 983 shares. 9,200 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) or 932 shares. First Wilshire Secs has 78,448 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 26,990 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability has 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 5,876 shares. Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 15,858 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,402 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt L P has 0.04% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969 on Friday, May 17.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 230,959 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cim Mangement reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.07% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1.08 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fifth Third National Bank has 818 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 0% or 39,225 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 69,598 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 6,460 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,037 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 73,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 6,544 shares.