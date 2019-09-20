Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Comparison side by side

Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.49 N/A 2.98 10.49 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 18 0.63 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Miller Industries Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Miller Industries Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Miller Industries Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Miller Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. Miller Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Miller Industries Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 3.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Miller Industries Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Miller Industries Inc. beats Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.