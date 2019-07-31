Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts company, Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Miller Industries Inc. has 83.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 72.25% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.1% of Miller Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.09% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Miller Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.90% 24.77% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Miller Industries Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. N/A 31 10.79 Industry Average 82.20M 591.22M 40.14

Miller Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Miller Industries Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Miller Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.30 2.53

The competitors have a potential upside of 47.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Miller Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. -2.87% -3.19% 4.27% 18.45% 22.17% 16.74% Industry Average 13.76% 39.92% 18.12% 22.28% 18.78% 30.12%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Miller Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miller Industries Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6. Competitively, Miller Industries Inc.’s competitors have 1.85 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miller Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miller Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Miller Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Miller Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.37 which is 36.85% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Miller Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Miller Industries Inc.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.