Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.48 N/A 2.98 10.49 Dana Incorporated 17 0.25 N/A 2.86 5.85

Demonstrates Miller Industries Inc. and Dana Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Dana Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Miller Industries Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Miller Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Dana Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Miller Industries Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta means Miller Industries Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dana Incorporated is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miller Industries Inc. Its rival Dana Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Miller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Miller Industries Inc. and Dana Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dana Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00

Dana Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 48.19% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Miller Industries Inc. and Dana Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 98.3% respectively. 0.8% are Miller Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dana Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. was less bullish than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc. beats Dana Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.