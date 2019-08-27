Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $496,500 as Valuation Declined; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Its Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $645,000 as Stock Value Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 23,299 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

More notable recent Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Buffett-Munger Stocks for Spring 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) CEO Jeffrey Badgley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Triple-S Management (GTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Miller Industries Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 15,884 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 16,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 43,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cna has 0.07% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Bessemer owns 31,300 shares. 19,466 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Amer Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,575 shares. 6,824 are owned by Brandywine Investment Mngmt Llc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,702 shares. Fca Tx invested in 0.22% or 18,000 shares. Kbc Nv owns 3,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 32,242 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 65,714 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $36.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 97,128 shares. Jnba invested in 0% or 101 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 28,561 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 104,037 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.82 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 8,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd owns 27,951 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. 891,327 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company has 941,558 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Pictet Comml Bank, a Bahamas-based fund reported 24,970 shares. First Personal Svcs has 1,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Prtnrs accumulated 2.75 million shares.