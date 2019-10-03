Miller Howard Investments Upped Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holding; Startek (SRT)’s Sentiment Is 2.91

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 151,021 shares as Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 500,849 shares with $71.30M value, up from 349,828 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp Com now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $152.93. About 552,008 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81

Startek Inc (SRT) investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 32 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in Startek Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.10 million shares, up from 3.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Startek Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 16 New Position: 16.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 6.26% above currents $152.93 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by JP Morgan.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) stake by 12,694 shares to 56,799 valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 680,028 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 9,242 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 911 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Daiwa holds 2,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 37,272 shares or 0% of the stock. London Com Of Virginia has invested 0.23% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Millennium Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). D E Shaw Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 144,035 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk owns 50,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. James Rech invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Community Fin Serv Ltd Liability Co owns 70,509 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 123.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. SRT’s profit will be $1.16M for 53.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by StarTek, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in StarTek, Inc. for 93,827 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 122,783 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 49,423 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 126,000 shares.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $246.53 million. It operates in three divisions: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.