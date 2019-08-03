Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Stake by $2.43 Million as Stock Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Hillman Co Increased by $2.23 Million Its Holding

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 60,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 1.01M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $77.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 692,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABB).