Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP C (MMP) Stake; Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (MMP) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 49,370 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 1.20M shares with $76.68 million value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C now has $14.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 653,760 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 19.44% above currents $53.86 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy”. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. See Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 56.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 55.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird New Target: $61.0000 65.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 11,479 shares to 36,857 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 398,946 shares and now owns 766,922 shares. Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $336,414 was bought by Joung Chansoo.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 7.41% above currents $65.57 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 159,610 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.48% or 137,128 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Payden & Rygel reported 425,600 shares stake. 4,500 were reported by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fernwood Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,398 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Company has 0.46% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pnc Service Grp stated it has 380,748 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 3,580 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 71,208 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust owns 32,078 shares.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the BubbaÂ’s 33 name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Texas Roadhouse, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.11% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 4,549 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. 7,436 are owned by Advsr Asset Inc. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.82% or 41,342 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,425 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 17,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc reported 299,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 2.09M shares stake. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,110 shares.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse: Strong Operator Attractive At ~$50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.