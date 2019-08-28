Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Mplx LP Com Unit Rep LTD (MPLX) Position; Synacor (SYNC) Shorts Raised By 40.3%

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) had an increase of 40.3% in short interest. SYNC’s SI was 47,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.3% from 33,500 shares previously. With 112,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s short sellers to cover SYNC’s short positions. The SI to Synacor Inc’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 10,662 shares traded. Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) has declined 18.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 30/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC – CO AND GOOGLE MAY MUTUALLY AGREE TO EXTEND TERM FOR ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR BY EXECUTING AN AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – New Synacor Ad Products Power Improved Monetization; 04/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Synacor, Inc. and Certain Officers — SYNC; 09/05/2018 – Synacor 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – Synacor Extends Google Search and Advertising Relationship; 08/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synacor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNC); 13/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC SYNC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.17, REV VIEW $152.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Synacor

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (MPLX) stake by 13.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 449,459 shares as Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 2.89 million shares with $95.00 million value, down from 3.34 million last quarter. Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd now has $28.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $56.94 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Synacor, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 9.64 million shares or 1.02% less from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 750 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 220,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Blackrock Inc has 109,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Intel reported 823,284 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 15 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 312,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Bancorp Of America De has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 27,550 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 7,763 shares. 160,000 were reported by Punch And Associates Invest Management. Raffles Associate L P has 160,539 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 10,000 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 26,955 shares to 775,968 valued at $82.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Shell Midstream Partners LP U stake by 31,802 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3300 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 33.27% above currents $27.26 stock price. MPLX LP had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3800 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3300 target in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Cap Lc reported 256,834 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has 0.15% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 10,104 shares. 6.63M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 408,573 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lucas Cap Management reported 1.74% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 67,625 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 688,291 shares. Lpl Finance Limited invested in 21,369 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,308 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Natixis owns 933,800 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs accumulated 11,512 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R.. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Wednesday, August 7. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534.