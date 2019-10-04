Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE) Holding; Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 102,216 shares as Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 453,165 shares with $2.99M value, down from 555,381 last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del Com now has $872.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.1499 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8201. About 6.50M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc (MVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.89, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 reduced and sold their stakes in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.42 million shares, up from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. for 45,829 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 308,667 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,900 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,206 shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $317.95 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 28,524 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) was bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.74M shares. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Co owns 500,844 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 42,657 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Blackrock Incorporated reported 26.63M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 124,263 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 970,661 shares. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 781,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 23,984 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.1% or 3.32M shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 145,693 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 591,150 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 639,300 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Western Midstream Partners Lp stake by 410,444 shares to 1.81 million valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 11,479 shares and now owns 36,857 shares. Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) was raised too.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.39 million for 5.03 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.