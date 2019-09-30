Miller Howard Investments Trimmed By $4.72 Million Its Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,230 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 20,883 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 26,113 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 2.16M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 362,883 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 4.45M shares with $61.46M value, down from 4.81 million last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc Com now has $14.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 3.89M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 10,724 shares to 15,709 valued at $937,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped National Grid Plc Sponsored Ad stake by 190,703 shares and now owns 288,300 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 5.12% above currents $14.27 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D also bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.67% above currents $136.58 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Bernstein maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,421 shares to 35,348 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 833 shares and now owns 8,341 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

