Miller Howard Investments Stake In Cummins Com (CMI) Was Lifted; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 416,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 362,704 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63M, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 977,340 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 308,531 shares to 45,323 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 81,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares to 823,450 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.