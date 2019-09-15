Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake by $1.07 Million; Stock Declined; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increased Cvs Health Com (CVS) Position by $309,960

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 6.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,857 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 25,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.12M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 1.77 million shares to 550,722 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 59,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,372 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Corporation Com New (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hartford Inv Mngmt Company invested in 0.19% or 72,576 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 85,094 shares stake. Macquarie Grp accumulated 235,090 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 289,268 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Victory Management reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kames Public Ltd owns 746,569 shares. Carroll Finance Associate accumulated 0% or 385 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,000 shares. Reliant Inv Management Lc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 28,826 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 61,702 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Com Delaware owns 237,823 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 7,291 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.12% or 6,066 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.05 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 23,223 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Com invested in 0.06% or 6,836 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.66M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 113,244 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 72,489 shares. Pension holds 0.25% or 1.37M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhenman And Prns Asset Ab holds 2.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 343,768 shares. 4,933 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Leavell Inv owns 8,166 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.