Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) stake by 48.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 41,631 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 128,189 shares with $8.76M value, up from 86,558 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc Com New now has $17.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 60.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 8,166 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 21,569 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 13,403 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $242.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $122 target in Monday, January 14 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $140 target. UBS upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. First Western Capital Commerce invested in 1,955 shares. 8,359 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,596 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Zeke Capital Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 57,941 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 81,461 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cv Starr & Tru owns 30,000 shares. First Wilshire Management Incorporated reported 2,590 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 54,747 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 416,590 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp stated it has 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 7,000 shares to 2,900 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) stake by 146,164 shares and now owns 20,871 shares. Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of stock or 4,750 shares. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 39,188 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 317,815 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lpl Financial Lc has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 217,952 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 21,260 shares. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 2.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 0% or 300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Interest Group holds 0% or 9,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 63,474 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,610 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr Lp has invested 0.91% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 2.19M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Company holds 0.02% or 31,100 shares.