Miller Howard Investments Raised By $5.37 Million Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Sellers Increased By 1.66% Their Shorts

Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. NCSM’s SI was 1.26 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 107,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s short sellers to cover NCSM’s short positions. The SI to Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc’s float is 11.97%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 15,986 shares traded. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 79.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 09/05/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUAL REVENUES IN 2018 WILL GROW BY 35% – 45%; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 01/05/2018 – Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association Buys Into NCS; 24/04/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Above 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS FILES $300M SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys 1.2% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) stake by 111.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 52,135 shares as United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 98,990 shares with $10.22M value, up from 46,855 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B now has $102.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 14,547 shares stake. Veritable LP holds 27,692 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lvw Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl & Gaynor reported 195,245 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Country National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,181 shares. First Savings Bank reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Community Trust & Investment Co has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,671 shares. Gradient Invs Llc has invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 4,643 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Amp Capital stated it has 224,338 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Black Hills Corp Com (NYSE:BKH) stake by 16,067 shares to 12,808 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit (NYSE:EQM) stake by 23,114 shares and now owns 424,725 shares. Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Roundup: Chinese Stocks, Amazon, and Hexo – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.57 million. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services to clients on completion creates and field development strategies.