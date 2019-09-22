Miller Howard Investments Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Position By $3.82 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $901,936

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 16,106 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 439,841 shares with $25.06M value, down from 455,947 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 97,949 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 1.38 million shares with $54.10M value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S now has $216.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 5.87M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased National Grid Plc Sponsored Ad stake by 190,703 shares to 288,300 valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) stake by 265,492 shares and now owns 301,740 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) was raised too.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 4,649 shares to 26,127 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Square Inc stake by 6,105 shares and now owns 61,259 shares. Docusign Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler And Ltd reported 168,767 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 4,184 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Violich Capital Management accumulated 227,162 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 89,654 shares stake. Acg Wealth holds 6,121 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 4.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32.24M shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 841 shares. Welch Group Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Central Retail Bank & Company accumulated 20,286 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adage Capital Prns Gp has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.75M shares. Wasatch reported 76,100 shares stake. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.13% above currents $53.47 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley.