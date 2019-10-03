Miller Howard Investments Lowered Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake By $544,245; Qs Investors Has Cut Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding By $5.74 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) stake by 18.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 13,955 shares as Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 61,480 shares with $2.44 million value, down from 75,435 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd Com now has $43.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Qs Investors Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 67.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 29,300 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 14,188 shares with $2.80M value, down from 43,488 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.79. About 1.39M shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) ROE Of 5.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 154,294 shares to 463,712 valued at $18.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) stake by 151,021 shares and now owns 500,849 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Finance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Holowesko Prns Limited stated it has 9.52% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27.91M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,206 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,659 shares. 49,433 are held by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. 17.59M are owned by Northern Trust Corp. 16.70 million were accumulated by Invesco. First Allied Advisory reported 36,686 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Management holds 21,384 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,210 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey And Whitney Co Llc holds 103,918 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,934 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 45.37% above currents $31.76 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 16.54% above currents $206.79 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $207 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Qs Investors Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 26,003 shares to 96,620 valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 410,899 shares and now owns 479,958 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was raised too.