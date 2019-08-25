Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Holding; Borgwarner (BWA) Shorts Lowered By 6.64%

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 60,822 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 1.48M shares with $60.58 million value, down from 1.54M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S now has $204.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) had a decrease of 6.64% in short interest. BWA’s SI was 6.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.64% from 6.59M shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 4 days are for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA)’s short sellers to cover BWA’s short positions. The SI to Borgwarner Inc’s float is 2.99%. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 46.79% above currents $30.88 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 92 shares. Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 28 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 301,121 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 37,289 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 465,721 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 23,946 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,767 shares. Cs Mckee L P holds 1.2% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 356,955 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 185,800 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 30,508 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stone Ridge Asset has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 33,199 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated owns 3,200 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) stake by 531,864 shares to 2.93M valued at $41.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 26,955 shares and now owns 775,968 shares. Shell Midstream Partners LP U was raised too.

