Miller Howard Investments Lowered By $3.47 Million Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Partner Fund Management LP Has Boosted New York Times Co (NYT) Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 65,434 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 1.53M shares with $82.34 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $241.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Partner Fund Management Lp increased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 113.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 918,150 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 1.73 million shares with $56.76M value, up from 809,701 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Fin Advisers Ltd owns 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02M shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has 101,342 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc holds 26,165 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt holds 6.17% or 954,208 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 35.07 million shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 74,965 are owned by Cognios Ltd Com. Wharton Business Limited Liability has 278,205 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. 421,596 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 6,285 shares. Torray Lc holds 389,326 shares. Founders Fin Ltd Company reported 22,988 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 32,422 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 3.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) stake by 447,992 shares to 1.20 million valued at $96.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) stake by 10,407 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,511 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Co Of Vermont accumulated 1,000 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 419,453 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,152 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,895 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 105,444 shares. Legal And General Group Public Llc holds 161,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 1.84M were accumulated by Sei Investments. 36 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 2.21M shares. 200,615 are held by Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY also sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares. $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.