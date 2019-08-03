Miller Howard Investments Lowered Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (AEG) Holding by $23.23 Million; M Kraus & Company Lifted Position in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by $488,310 as Market Value Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (AEG) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 5.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 537,606 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 2.07 million shares traded or 51.76% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30 million shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 126 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 24,793 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Glaxis Cap Mgmt accumulated 7.64% or 31,020 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 11,936 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.01% or 1,177 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 20,369 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 2,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based First Long Island Investors Ltd has invested 0.92% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 2,912 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Exane Derivatives owns 25,930 shares. 17,220 are held by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 908,084 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.38% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 25,000 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 1.01 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $77.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 463,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW).