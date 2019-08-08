Miller Howard Investments Lifted Its Stake in Centurylink Com (CTL) by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Declined While Financial Advantage Decreased Its Stake

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 115,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 558,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 443,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 12.69 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 37,802 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 47,492 shares. 209,400 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. 234,241 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 71,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 89,530 shares. 6,883 were reported by Foster And Motley Inc. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 9,006 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 52,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 24,158 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com accumulated 20,800 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New England & Inc holds 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 20,250 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.06M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests reported 0.18% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 2.74 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 67,315 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 89,556 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Advsrs LP accumulated 4.36M shares. 49,610 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. 290,839 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Bancorporation holds 0% or 12,048 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 1.74 million shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,056 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 485,263 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $69.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,118 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp Com (NASDAQ:SABR).