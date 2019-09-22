Miller Howard Investments Lifted Its Aqua America Com (WTR) Position by $3.92 Million as Market Value Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Position by $347,500

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc Com (WTR) by 194.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 95,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 144,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 49,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 864,387 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 958,914 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 20,889 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited stated it has 6,000 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,285 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 12,676 shares. 15,969 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. Check Capital Ca owns 26,700 shares. Prescott Group Mgmt Lc holds 14,678 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James & Assoc owns 1.27 million shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.92% or 71,590 shares. Ims reported 0.79% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 27,270 shares to 84,923 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,312 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (NYSE:ENLC).