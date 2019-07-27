Miller Howard Investments Lifted By $2.04 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) stake by 156.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 72,769 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 119,224 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 46,455 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com now has $7.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ZAYO in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 27,808 shares to 842,118 valued at $66.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,070 shares and now owns 19,663 shares. American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 293 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Co has 0.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,710 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 208,600 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 885,209 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 859,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Starboard Value LP invested 2.85% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 50,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 28,559 shares. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 21,739 shares in its portfolio. 31,595 are held by Highland Management L P. Voya Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir reported 1.21M shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 96,399 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

The stock increased 3.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 442,846 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 17/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Showing Poziotinib Overcomes De Novo Resistance of HER2 Exon 20 lnsertion Mutations in NSCLC and Other Cancers at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ASIDNA INDUCED HIGH POTENTIATION OF BELINOSTAT ACTIVITY ON ITS TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement on Certain Methods of Use of Poziotinib with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,541 activity. McGahan Keith M had sold 2,496 shares worth $27,541 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co reported 25,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 247 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 4,000 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 163,675 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 29,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 8,414 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 0.06% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Arizona State Retirement System holds 162,744 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 67,082 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spectrum expands poziotinib clinical program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC softens view on Endo in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.