Miller Howard Investments Increases Holding in Targa Res Com (TRGP); Dsm Capital Partners Cut Holding in Weibo (WB) by $12.77 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 299,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 1.37M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 688,618 shares to 709,738 shares, valued at $120.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Weibo Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WB) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Right Now the Future Looks Pretty Bleak for IQ Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perception Versus Reality On Trade And China’s Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Weibo (WB) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 81,920 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 297,547 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 15,486 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division accumulated 4,825 shares. 60,558 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Company. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 52,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Segantii Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 10,524 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,050 shares. 307,570 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Inv has 65,923 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 144,798 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Kenmare Ltd Co stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 17.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Targa Resources Stock Tanked 15% in November – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Targa Resources Tumbled 25% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources to sell 45% stake in Bakken assets for $1.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,579 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 187,115 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Captrust Financial owns 41,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Personal Services holds 0% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,624 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 127,164 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,340 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.08% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 1.31M shares. Bokf Na reported 5,123 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 621,586 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 693,806 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 138,270 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 95,254 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 10,056 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) by 33,613 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc Sponsored Ad by 51,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F).