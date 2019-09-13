Miller Howard Investments Increases Holding in Aes Com (AES); As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Stillwater Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $381,638

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.75M, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 6.02M shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 41,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 45,570 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

