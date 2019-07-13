Miller Howard Investments Holds Holding in Texas Instrs Com (TXN); D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.39 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 58,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,474 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 26,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 775,968 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.31M, up from 749,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Hewatt Michael W, worth $120,589 on Tuesday, February 12.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 48,035 shares to 69,988 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 52,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 2.83 million shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 154,346 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 409 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd invested in 0.25% or 76,544 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 7,695 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 14,983 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 36,090 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 44,998 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,744 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 3.22% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has 120,947 shares. World Asset reported 24,136 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 350 were reported by Jnba Fincl. Capital Ww Invsts reported 7.16 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. Another trade for 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 was sold by Van Haren Julie. 5,960 shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H, worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of stock. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31.