Miller Howard Investments Has Upped Position in Home Depot Com (HD); Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Lifted Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 87,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 338,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.45 million, up from 250,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $233.63. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 9.02M shares traded or 254.94% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) by 87,603 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $50.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit (NYSE:EQM) by 23,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,725 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,302 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,150 shares. 8,749 are owned by Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp. Veritas Management Llp has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 530 shares. Kanawha Management Llc accumulated 27,581 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcrae Inc invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Trust Serv Lta reported 10,584 shares stake. Van Eck Corp invested in 0.07% or 67,171 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.22% or 30,686 shares. 10,141 are held by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc invested in 7,622 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,950 shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated accumulated 2,387 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.