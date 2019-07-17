Miller Howard Investments Has Upped Enlink Midstream Com Unit (ENLC) Holding; PROTALEX (PRTX) Sellers Decreased By 4.35% Their Shorts

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (ENLC) stake by 2588.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 1.34M shares as Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (ENLC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 1.39M shares with $17.73M value, up from 51,602 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 4.55M shares traded or 114.91% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP) stake by 56,813 shares to 21,545 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 449,459 shares and now owns 2.89 million shares. One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

