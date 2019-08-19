Miller Howard Investments Has Upped Cummins Com (CMI) Holding by $72.78 Million; Covington Capital Management Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $342,760

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63M, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 1.72M shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 5,435 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 947,574 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (NYSE:TD) by 678,834 shares to 651,938 shares, valued at $35.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 101,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Finance Advsr stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Goelzer Investment Management owns 18,269 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 150 shares. Korea stated it has 16,638 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 116,053 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers Bancorp holds 0.03% or 300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 39,939 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,140 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,884 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1,830 shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 218,106 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 273,198 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 131 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 879 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Cap Int Investors holds 6.55M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,641 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Investors invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Profund Ltd Llc reported 6,226 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Century invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 207,673 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 33,853 shares. 5,954 are owned by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability. Hap Trading Lc reported 98,270 shares. Sirios Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,377 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 206,984 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,736 shares to 250,088 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,501 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).