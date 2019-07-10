Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Pembina Pipeline Com (PBA) Holding by $22.58 Million; Stock Value Declined; Mcrae Capital Management Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $296.3. About 201,021 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (PBA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 627,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.59 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 119,075 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Com holds 870 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept owns 0.35% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,973 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 668,407 shares. 958,731 were reported by Prudential Fin. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 3,300 shares. 73,253 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability. Thornburg holds 0.91% or 345,077 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,412 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Lp has 3.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Addenda Capital Inc stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 380 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.18 million shares or 1.69% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments holds 0.28% or 16,925 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). City reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series 5 Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Further Adjournment of Special Meeting of Class A Preferred Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit by 12,173 shares to 806,556 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 43,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc Com.