Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Holding by $3.82 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $716,472; Stock Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 9,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 977,819 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.95 million, down from 987,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 302,016 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 97,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.10M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 9.08 million shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Management Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,131 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.16% or 1.15 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 30,724 shares. Sio Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.65% or 151,553 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 15,622 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 4.24M shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 40,000 shares. 17,052 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc owns 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 96,252 shares. Segantii Capital Limited owns 98,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Alberta Mgmt stated it has 87,900 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc Com Npv Cl A Isin #Ca82509l1076 Sedol #Bx865c7 by 89,424 shares to 376,687 shares, valued at $113.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 41,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Limited Spon Adr Each Repr 2 Ord Shs (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Medicines Co. up 17% premarket on positive inclisiran data – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam down 3% premarket on Sanofi exit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 265,492 shares to 301,740 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,857 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc Sponsored Ad.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Outlook: Not Good – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Country ETFs to Play Asian Markets – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Long-Term Dividend Payers Offer a High Forward Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.