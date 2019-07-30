Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Kla (KLAC) by $25.11 Million; Maplelane Capital Lifted Its Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Stake by $1.24 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 82,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 282,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 200,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 211,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,797 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.29 million, down from 623,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 156,455 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bull trend intact: S&P 500 sustains break to uncharted territory – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Prices Senior Notes to Refinance Debt – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp, New York-based fund reported 40,045 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc has invested 0.28% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cibc World Mkts owns 39,756 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Synovus invested in 0% or 1,573 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny owns 14,391 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Clough Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 21,448 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 30,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,458 were reported by Pnc Fincl. Rmb Cap Llc stated it has 4,119 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 67 shares.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.38 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 13,914 shares to 27,576 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 24,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).