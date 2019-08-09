Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Stake; Pacific Gas & Electric Co Has 0.37 Sentiment

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 106 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 290 sold and trimmed holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 48,097 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 568,511 shares with $72.77 million value, down from 616,608 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com now has $60.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.39 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 8.92 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 484,563 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 746 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp stated it has 3,798 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.01 million shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Creative Planning owns 9,448 shares. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 33,895 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 5.29 million shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 94,480 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 2,176 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp owns 1.01M shares. North Amer Mgmt Corp accumulated 47,605 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 0.40% above currents $140.94 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.08M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.