Miller Howard Investments Has Raised By $21.44 Million Its Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 151,021 shares as Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 500,849 shares with $71.30M value, up from 349,828 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp Com now has $9.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.37 million shares traded or 96.62% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81

Among 4 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Weir Group PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1550 lowest target. GBX 1801.25’s average target is 26.36% above currents GBX 1425.5 stock price. Weir Group PLC had 37 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1550 target in Friday, August 23 report. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 24. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1875.00 New Target: GBX 1585.00 Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1815.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1820.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 New Target: GBX 1550.00 Unchanged

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 4.95% above currents $154.84 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Whirlpool Stock Nears New High After Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool on watch after KeyBanc warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Dips on Trade, DC Uncertainty – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towle & holds 2.64% or 159,331 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,420 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 600 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,206 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 1,603 shares. Brinker holds 9,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.07% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 252,117 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19 shares. 9,204 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 72,079 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) stake by 10,320 shares to 46,491 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) stake by 102,070 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.03% or GBX 14.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1425.5. About 107,039 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.