Miller Howard Investments Has Raised By $2.83 Million Its Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial has $15.5 highest and $15.5 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 1.77% above currents $15.23 stock price. Ares Commercial had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BTIG Research. See Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $15.5 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) stake by 48.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 41,631 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 128,189 shares with $8.76M value, up from 86,558 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc Com New now has $15.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 1.99M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $439.67 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com has 548 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Lpl Ltd accumulated 11,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 13,404 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 24,662 shares. Bard Assocs stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Hillsdale Investment invested in 0.06% or 44,400 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited accumulated 0.01% or 60,700 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 91,435 shares. Sterling Management Lc stated it has 54,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 1,081 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 18,380 shares.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 160,560 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. The insider April Rand Scott bought $149,996. 3,300 shares were bought by Benjamin William Stephen, worth $50,039 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns reported 23,784 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 13,221 shares. Citigroup reported 300,480 shares. Sandler Mngmt invested in 0.96% or 181,200 shares. 2,128 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Cambrian Limited Partnership has 17,580 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Grp Inc Lc Ma has invested 7.25% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 29,429 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 26,321 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited has 2.34% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hl Financial Services holds 9,168 shares. 14,688 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Wellington Group Llp reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Cap Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.