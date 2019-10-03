Miller Howard Investments Has Raised Aes Com (AES) Stake by $20.46 Million as Market Value Declined; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Cut Its Holding by $8.25 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 172,720 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.75M, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 1.06M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.41 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

