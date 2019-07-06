Miller Howard Investments Has Lowered Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Position; Ormat Technologies Has 1.44 Sentiment

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 33,613 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 2.18 million shares with $53.37M value, down from 2.21 million last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline LP now has $17.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 731,649 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 41 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ormat Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 21.03 million shares, up from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ormat Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. Shares for $188.94M were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 21,214 shares. Cambridge Investment has 18,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest holds 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 13,890 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 294,717 shares. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 25,749 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,550 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 272,678 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.2% or 88,895 shares in its portfolio. American National Insur Tx accumulated 11,865 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 191,086 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 216,081 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 61,725 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) stake by 1.01 million shares to 2.11M valued at $77.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 55,166 shares and now owns 1.73M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.57 million for 49.60 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 103,234 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) has 2.02% invested in the company for 645,586 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 305,319 shares.