Miller Howard Investments Has Lowered Its Occidental Pete Com (OXY) Holding by $6.96 Million; Stock Price Declined; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Value Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted by $429,820 Its Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 40,636 shares traded or 58.93% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 139,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 908,926 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.70 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,053 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 42 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leavell Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 7,785 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.08% stake. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 216,435 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 55,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intl Corp stated it has 852,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Inc Ca owns 46,884 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 292,677 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Co accumulated 62 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Ltd accumulated 430,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 231,647 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (NASDAQ:VOD) by 398,946 shares to 766,922 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 16,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp Com Un (NYSE:PSXP).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.55% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 530,727 shares. State Street holds 22,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Paradigm Management Ny holds 0.49% or 2.06M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 10,379 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 40,446 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 630,025 shares. Mill Road Management Llc invested in 6.71% or 1.90 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 282 shares stake. Blackrock owns 80,767 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co holds 0% or 49,688 shares.