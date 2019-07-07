Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Position by $2.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Declined While Federated Investors Has Boosted Position by $10.05 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 72,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,224 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.06M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1461.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 127,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,894 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 8,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 560,959 shares. Yakira Capital Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 1,330 were accumulated by Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability. Marshall Wace Llp holds 201,628 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co holds 0.2% or 119,398 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.29M shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 23,013 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc invested in 14,750 shares. Jasper Ridge Lp holds 21,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 1,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 610,601 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Freshford Mgmt Lc invested 3.78% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset stated it has 30,907 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,900 shares. Corvex Management Limited Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 511,100 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo chosen for major Chicago dark fiber project – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chuy’s Holdings, Zayo Group Holdings, and Diamondback Energy Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Reorg Drives Fundamentals, Potential Buyout Offers Optionality – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo to expand Ohio fiber network – BizWest” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 359,595 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $65.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 893,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,570 shares, and cut its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (NYSE:AEG).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 75,500 shares to 176,507 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 186,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.77M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).