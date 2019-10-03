Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $5.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Ra Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $10.54 Million

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 924,492 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 111.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 52,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 98,990 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, up from 46,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 1.87% stake. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,116 shares. Alta Ltd Liability accumulated 19,426 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Profund Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.26% or 138,429 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt stated it has 11,130 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 297,342 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 0% or 30,640 shares. 6,420 are held by Putnam Investments Lc. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Planning Llc stated it has 4,285 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Argent Trust invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) by 49,370 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $76.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 35,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,710 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc by 389,862 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.